‘Do better’: Zohran Mamdani slammed for ‘trauma of gun violence’ comment after Coney Island shooting leaves 8 injured

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is being slammed for his response to a shooting at a Fourth of July cookout near New York’s Coney Island beach that left eight people injured, including four children. While Mamdani condemned the shooting, Netizens asked him why violence is becoming so common under his watch. Zohran Mamdani slammed for ‘trauma of gun violence’ comment after Coney Island shooting leaves 8 injured (Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (Anna Connors/Pool The New York T)

“Last night in Coney Island, eight people — including four children — were shot when a family barbecue was shattered by an unconscionable act of gun violence. Coney Island is a neighborhood where generations of New Yorkers come together every summer to celebrate the Fourth of July, making this mass shooting all the more heartbreaking,” Mamdani wrote on X.

He continued, “My heart is with every person who was injured, their loved ones, and the entire Coney Island community. I am wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery. No parent should have to fear taking their child to a family barbecue. No child should ever have to experience the trauma of gun violence.”

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“Our administration is committed to taking an all-of-government approach to public safety and to protecting every New Yorker,” Mamdani added.

Netizens slammed Mamdani in the comment section. “Why is shooting and violence becoming so common since you became mayor,” wrote a user, while another said, “Idk Mr. mayor just a wild thought but maybe keep the criminals in jail”. “Remember when everyone was touting your crime numbers and it wasn’t even spring yet? Funny sh**. Every New Yorker knows once it’s summer the shootings will ramp up, start doing something about the guns getting into your city bud,” one user said.

“Since the gun didn’t just automatically pick itself up and shoot people, I’d like you to tell us who exactly shot those people,” said a user, while another wrote, “This is on you! The city isn’t safer because of you it’s actually less safe. This weekend is evidence of that. People see that policing means nothing to you so they don’t care about repercussions.” “Do better man, it’s on your watch now,” a user commented.

What we know about the shooting Among the eight victims, a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition while the others were described as being stable and expected to survive, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Sunday, July 5, per the Associated Press. The children who were shot were aged 6, 7, 12 and 14.

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The shooting took place Saturday night, July 4, in the courtyard of an apartment building about a block from the famed Coney Island boardwalk. The place is located not far from the site of the Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest held earlier on the holiday.

Tisch said that a suspect wearing a black mask opened fire into the courtyard, where a family had come together for a cookout. The shooter fled the scene. Cops, however, recovered a gun.