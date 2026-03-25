Coney Island: Shooting outside McDonald's on Mermaid Ave injures two teenage girls; video shows heavy NYPD presence

A shooting was reported outside a McDonald's at 1403 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday. NYPD are responding to a shooting in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Two teenage girls were injured, aged 14 and 16, as per authorities. As per police the 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her left foot and the 16-year-old was was hit in the upper right leg.

They have been taken to the NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn and are expected to recover, as per a local report. No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect details have been shared at this time.

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Video showed heavy New York Police Department (NYPD) presence at the scene. Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at Coney Island.