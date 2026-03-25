Coney Island: Shooting outside McDonald's on Mermaid Ave injures two teenage girls; video shows heavy NYPD presence
A shooting was reported outside a McDonald's at 1403 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island, New York on Tuesday, leaving two teenage girls injured.
A shooting was reported outside a McDonald's at 1403 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday.
Two teenage girls were injured, aged 14 and 16, as per authorities. As per police the 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her left foot and the 16-year-old was was hit in the upper right leg.
They have been taken to the NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn and are expected to recover, as per a local report. No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect details have been shared at this time.
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Video showed heavy New York Police Department (NYPD) presence at the scene. Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at Coney Island.
Coney Island shooting: Reactions
One person wrote “Coney Island check on yall kids it was a shooting in front McDonald’s”, on Facebook. Another added “Another coney island shooting at stillwell…”.
One person tagged Kayla Santosuosso, the Council Member for southern Brooklyn from Bay Ridge to Coney Island and lamented the law and order situation. “This your Coney Island,” the person asked, sharing the news of the shooting.
A local reporter wrote on Facebook “NYPD responded with a heavy presence, deploying helicopters, drones, and additional units to canvass the area for the alleged suspect. Social workers were also dispatched to assist on scene.” They added “This incident comes as the area has been seeing an uptick in shootings in recent weeks, with multiple incidents leaving people dead, raising serious concerns about ongoing public safety in the neighborhood.”
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More