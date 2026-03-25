Wilmington shooting: Multiple victims reported at apartment on North Adams Street; first details

A likely shooting at an apartment building on North Adams Street in Wilmington, Delaware, prompted an emergency response Monday. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Wilmington Police Department said in an update that they are investigating an “incident” and added that Adams Street is closed between 4th and 9th Streets.

Dispatcher records showed that it involved multiple victims. The incident reportedly took place at Adams Court Apartment on n the 800 block of North Adams Street in Delaware's New Castle County.

This is a breaking news.