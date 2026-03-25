Wilmington shooting: Multiple victims reported at apartment on North Adams Street; first details
Shooting at Adams Court Apartments in Wilmington, Delaware prompted emergency response; multiple victims reported in the 800 block of North Adams Street.
A likely shooting at an apartment building on North Adams Street in Wilmington, Delaware, prompted an emergency response Monday.
Wilmington Police Department said in an update that they are investigating an “incident” and added that Adams Street is closed between 4th and 9th Streets.
Dispatcher records showed that it involved multiple victims. The incident reportedly took place at Adams Court Apartment on n the 800 block of North Adams Street in Delaware's New Castle County.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More