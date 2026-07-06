'Will either make deal, or finish the job': Trump's fresh warning to Iran amid Khamenei funeral

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a ‘will either make deal, or finish the job’ warning on Monday. This comes at a time when Iran is busy with dayslong funeral for its slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the US-Iran war on February 28. US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)

"We're going to win one way or the other. We're going to either make a deal or we're going to finish the job—and it won't be tough to finish the job," Trump said at the White House. He said he would rather make a deal.

Trump added that the US is going to get the ‘nuclear dust’ and that there will be no nuclear weapons, referring to the Iran-US deal.

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“Oil is is now at a level that, I think it's even lower, on a barrel basis, than it was before we started. We’ve gotten concessions, and they have to hold those concessions, but there'll be no nuclear weapon. We’re going to be getting the, as I call it, dust; the enriched material—nuclear dust,” Trump said.

Trump also said that he is not looking for a regime change in Iran, Reuters reported.