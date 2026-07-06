BJ's Wholesale Club roof collapse: 50-foot ceiling of Ocean Township warehouse falls amid floods; police issue update
Roof collapse at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township, New Jersey, amid severe flooding may have trapped 3 people. Authorities urge public to avoid the area.
The roof of a BJ's Wholesale Club warehouse in Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey, collapsed early Monday morning amid the flood situation in the tri-state area. At least three people are believed to be trapped as police response continue, per scanner audio.
The Monmouth County Sheriff's Department issued an update on the situation amidst the ongoing emergency. Some reports are claiming citing local scanner audio that the three trapped in the collapse have been rescued. However, an official confirmation about the same is pending.
The department said: "First responders are on scene at BJ's Wholesale Club-Ocean Twp where they are dealing with a roof collapse. Pls stay clear of the area. Allow emergency personnel to respond."
Additionally, the department asked residents and drivers to avoid the State Route 35 in Ocean Township due to severe flooding.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More