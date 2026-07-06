BJ's Wholesale Club roof collapse: 50-foot ceiling of Ocean Township warehouse falls amid floods; police issue update

The roof of a BJ's Wholesale Club warehouse in Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey, collapsed early Monday morning amid the flood situation in the tri-state area. At least three people are believed to be trapped as police response continue, per scanner audio. Representational. (Unsplash)

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Department issued an update on the situation amidst the ongoing emergency. Some reports are claiming citing local scanner audio that the three trapped in the collapse have been rescued. However, an official confirmation about the same is pending.

The department said: "First responders are on scene at BJ's Wholesale Club-Ocean Twp where they are dealing with a roof collapse. Pls stay clear of the area. Allow emergency personnel to respond."

Additionally, the department asked residents and drivers to avoid the State Route 35 in Ocean Township due to severe flooding.

This story is being updated.