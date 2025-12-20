Rochester shooting: 3 police officers shot, suspect killed in New York shootout – what to know

As many as three Rochester, New York, police officers were shot following a gunfire exchange in the 19th Ward late Friday, December 19. The suspect has been killed in a shootout, according to Democrat and Chronicle. Rochester shooting: 3 police officers shot, suspect killed in shootout(Pexel - representational image))

What we know so far

On Friday, officers assigned to the Rochester Police Department’s Genesee section responded to the 600 block of Chili Avenue around 10:15 pm following a report of an “active domestic” dispute, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said. Several shots were fired, and then the suspect fled the scene, Smith said.

A second shootout took place shortly after down Thurston Road, during which the suspect was killed. Three cops had to be transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries. The status of their injuries is currently unknown.

“This is always our biggest nightmare during this time of the year,” Mayor Malik Evans said at the scene. “These types of incidents. Right now I ask everyone to pray for these officers as they go through this. We will have more information tomorrow. We don’t want to speculate.”

There is no ongoing threat to the public, Smith said. A stretch of Chili Avenue and various roads in the area remained closed off for several hours amid the ongoing investigation, 13ABC WHAM reported.