Why Elise Stefanik is not running in the New York governor race; ‘will feel profound regret’

Representative Elise Stefanik announced on December 19 that she is withdrawing from the New York governor's race and will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2026. Representative Elise Stefanik announces exit from governor's bid. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Stefanik posted her announcement on X, mentioning strategic concerns about a protracted Republican primary in a difficult state as her reason to exit the race.

Stefanik also mentioned her family priorities, especially focusing on spending Christmas and time with her young son, as a key part of why she stepped back from both races.

Political calculations

In her statement, Stefanik said that it would not be “an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.”

Stefanik had launched her bid for governor in early November with ambitions to unseat incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul.

However, the entry of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman into the race and the prospect of a protracted Republican primary in a largely Democratic state led her to decide to step back.

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox later endorsed Blakeman, praising him as a candidate who “knows how to win in difficult political terrain.”

Stefanik had been considered one of the more prominent Republican figures nationally, gaining national attention for her support of Trump’s policies and leadership roles.

She was briefly nominated by Trump to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in early 2025. But that nomination was later withdrawn because Republican leaders in Congress did not want to risk losing her seat amid a narrow GOP majority.

Family priorities

Stefanik wrote in her X post, “While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress.”

She added that the decision “did not come to this decision lightly for our family” and emphasised her role as a mother as the most important title she holds.