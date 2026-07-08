Techie explains why he turned down ₹55 LPA Japan offer to stay in Jaipur: 'I made the right call'

A Jaipur-based techie has shared why he turned down a ₹55 lakh-plus job offer in Japan and chose to continue living and working remotely from Jaipur instead. Taking to LinkedIn, Yashaswi Soni, a senior software engineer, said that he prioritised family, stability, work-life balance and remote work over a significantly higher salary. The techie revealed why he rejected international job offers worth up to ₹55 LPA. (LinkedIn/Yashaswi Soni)

"I turned down 55+ LPA international offer in Japan to stay in Jaipur," Soni wrote in the post.

The techie revealed that he started looking for a new role after his previous employer asked him to relocate to Pune, a move he declined. "This time I wasn't rushing. I knew what I wanted: Remote. Stable. Good company culture. No fear of sudden layoffs. Good work-life balance," he wrote.

Soni said that over the following months, he received multiple job offers. These included a fully remote role with a London startup offering ₹37 LPA, a Dubai-based position worth ₹47 LPA. a Japan-based role paying around ₹55 LPA and a remote position with EPAM Anywhere offering ₹29 LPA.

Soni said that on paper the Japan offer was an obvious choice, but he kept asking himself one question: "What am I actually optimising for?"

The techie shared that his wife had recently settled into her job in Jaipur and the couple had finally built the life they wanted, with their own home, family nearby and a peaceful lifestyle. "We had finally built a life here - our own place, family close by, no traffic, no chaos. We were happy," he wrote.

Japan, on the other hand, he said, meant uprooting everything. "A new country. A new language. A new life at a time when we had just found stability," he wrote. He also added that although Dubai offered a tax-free salary, it wasn't the kind of life they envisioned for themselves.