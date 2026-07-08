Techie says Bengaluru transformed his career in just 4 years: 'Deserves to be called Silicon Valley of India'

The techie said that he had previously worked in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR during his 15-year career. He said while each city had its own strengths, none matched the impact Bengaluru has had on his professional growth. "Before this, I worked in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR. While each place had its own charm, none came close to the impact Bengaluru has had on my career," he wrote.

"It's been four years since I moved to Bengaluru, and I can honestly say this city has given me more than I ever imagined," Arya, a software architect working at Wesco, wrote.

One such story has struck a chord online after Bengaluru-based techie Bhuvnesh Arya shared a heartfelt post on X, reflecting on how the city transformed his professional journey.

Bengaluru has long been regarded as India's technology capital, attracting professionals from across the country with its thriving startup ecosystem, multinational companies and networking opportunities. While the city is often criticised for its traffic congestion and infrastructure woes, many professionals continue to view it as a place where careers can flourish.

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‘Silicon Valley of India’ Arya shared that the 4 years he has spent in Bengaluru brought better career opportunities, strong salary progression, meaningful networking and close interactions with industry leaders. He also credited the city for opening doors to events, talks and conferences, while helping him build a life he enjoys.

"In just 4 years out of my 15-year journey, I've experienced incredible growth - better opportunities, strong salary progression, meaningful networking, close connections with industry leaders, invitations to events, talks, and conferences, and a great home to come back to," he wrote.

The techie further clarified that he is not comparing between cities, but simply expressing his "deep gratitude" towards Bengaluru. He acknowledged that the city has well-known challenges, including traffic and infrastructure issues. However, he said that these concerns are outweighed by the opportunities the city offers. "When you look past them, what you discover is an ocean of endless opportunities," he said.

Arya went on to reveal that he sometimes regrets not moving to Bengaluru earlier despite having had previous opportunities to relocate. "I had chances, but let them pass for personal reasons," he wrote.

The techie said that he truly believes that a person's growth can depend significantly on where they choose to live and work. To explain his point, he used a simple analogy: "A water bottle costs ₹10 at a railway station, ₹100 at an airport, and ₹500 in a five-star hotel. For me, Bengaluru is that place where my value has grown tremendously."

Describing Bengaluru as the "Silicon Valley of India", Arya said he feels grateful to be part of the city's continuing transformation.

"This city truly deserves to be called the Silicon Valley of India. I'm incredibly grateful to be here and to be part of its ongoing transformation," he wrote.