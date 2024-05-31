 ‘Elon Musk never really wanted to be a CEO’: Tech billionaire reacts to X post | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi
'Elon Musk never really wanted to be a CEO': Tech billionaire reacts to X post

Trisha Sengupta
May 31, 2024 06:09 AM IST

An X post said Elon Musk has always worked long hours on his projects and claimed he “never wanted to be a CEO”. The tech billionaire’s reply to it is viral.

Elon Musk often replies to X posts about him. In the latest one, he responded to a share that claimed he never wanted to be a CEO.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, reacted to an X post claiming he never wanted to be a CEO. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, reacted to an X post claiming he never wanted to be a CEO. (REUTERS)

“Elon Musk used to rewrite code of engineers working at Zip2 after they went home, and used to work 120 hours a week. He never really wanted to be a CEO,” an X user wrote. The post is complete with a picture of a young Elon Musk working. Replying to the X post, Elon Musk answered with just one word, “True”.

In an earlier post on X years ago, he shared, "never wanted to be CEO – just wanted to work on product/technology. Running companies hurts my heart, but I don't see any other way to bring technology & design to fruition”.

Take a look at the post and Elon Musk’s reply here:

The viral X post featuring Elon Musk's reaction has taken the internet by storm. The post has garnered a whopping 1.4 lakh views and counting, with nearly 1,900 likes.

What did X users say about this post and the tech billionaire’s reply?

“He who does not desire power is fit to hold it,” wrote an X user.

“120 out of 168 hours a week? Please tell me how?” asked another.

“The best CEO whatever you do,” praised a third.

“Huge respect for him,” joined a fourth.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk co-founded six companies, including Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company. He also bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and changed its name to X. The tech billionaire further replaced the iconic blue bird logo of the microblogging platform with an X. A few days earlier, Musk posted about the complete transition of twitter.com into x.com

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s reaction to the X post?

Trending News Viral News

    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
