Elon Musk reacts to Saudi prince’s photo with Cybertruck, Tesla CEO’s reply goes viral

A picture claiming that Saudi Prince Turki bin Salman Al Saud has purchased a new Cybertruck has gone viral on social media. The photo attracted the attention of many, including Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, which manufactures Cybertrucks. He reshared the viral picture of the prince with just a one-word caption. The image shows a picture of a Saudi prince with a Cybertruck. Elon Musk reacted to it. (Reuters, X/@andst7)

An X user initially shared the picture, which prompted a response from Elon Musk. The image shows the prince standing beside a Tesla vehicle while making the peace sign with his fingers. Reposting the photo, Elon Musk wrote, “Cool.”

Take a look at the X thread here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the share has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 7.1 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected tons of likes and comments.

What did X users say about this post?

“Looks like a spaceship,” posted an X user.

“When are you opening Superchargers in Saudi Arabia? I wanna buy my mom a Tesla. She deserves one,” asked another.

“Going to be great advertising for Tesla. Cybertruck takes up in the Middle East!” wondered a third.

“The desert is tough on most 4x4’s, the stainless steel of a Cybertruck is ideal!” shared a fourth.

“He definitely looks like a happy Cybertruck owner. Enjoy the truck, Prince Turki!” wrote a fifth.

The official Tesla website describes the Cybertruck as a “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere" vehicle that can "tackle anything with electronically adaptive air suspension that offers 12” of travel and 16” of clearance.”

Built for “any planet,” the car boasts features such as an “ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton, “shatter-resistant glass, a “huge towing capacity,” and “vast storage space.”

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s reaction to the Saudi prince’s picture with a Cybertruck?