Friday, May 17, 2024
Twitter is now x.com officially, Elon Musk announces complete domain transition

ByArfa Javaid
May 17, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 and changed its name to X. Not just that, he also replaced the company’s iconic bird symbol with a new X logo.

When users visited twitter.com today, they were redirected to x.com. A pop-up notification greeted those accessing the microblogging site via browsers, stating: “Welcome to x.com! We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”

Elon Musk has now completely rebranded Twitter and its domain is now x.com. (REUTERS)
In a post on X three hours ago, Elon Musk shared that the site formerly known as Twitter has fully migrated to x.com.

He wrote, “All core systems are now on X.com.” He also posted an image of a logo with a white X on a blue circle. The logo has two shades of blue, and it is unclear whether Musk will change the platform’s logo again with this one.

The official handle of X also shared a post about the domain change. It simply reads: “x dot com.”

Check out how people reacted to the domain change:

“We are still gonna call it Twitter,” said an individual.

Another added, “x.com marks the spot!”

“x.com looks good in my browser address bar,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “The beginning of a new era. X.”

“Finally, Elon Musk's dream comes true. Never bet against this man!” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “twitter dot com*.”

Elon Musk completed a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in October 2022 and announced its rebranding last year. Since then, the platform has undergone various changes, including being rebranded as “X” and changing the term “tweets” to “posts”. Additionally, Musk replaced the iconic blue bird logo, originally named after basketball player Larry Bird, with a white X on a black background. The only element that remained unchanged was the domain name, “twitter.com,” until today.

Musk has repeatedly used the letter X in the branding of his companies, starting in 1999 with his attempt to set up an online financial superstore called X.com.

When he bought Twitter, he set up a company called X Corp to close the deal.

Musk has said he wants "X" to become a super-app along the lines of China's WeChat.

The Chinese app is much bigger than X and weaves together messaging, voice and video calling, social media, mobile payment, games, news, online booking and other services.

He has also bolted onto X an AI chatbot called "Grok", which was launched in Europe this week.

Musk's leadership of X has proved controversial.

He has fired thousands of staff, overseen major technical problems and reinstated accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorists, as well as former US president Donald Trump.

European regulators have also begun probes into X and other social media platforms over fears of misinformation.

The EU demanded earlier this month that X explain its decision to cut content moderation staff, giving the firm a deadline of Friday.

