Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Elon Musk says Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is being 'super greedy' because…

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 14, 2024 12:56 PM IST

A follower of Elon Musk raised concerns about attribution of conversions in advertising campaigns.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk openly criticised Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for being excessively “greedy”. A follower of Elon Musk raised concerns about attribution of conversions in advertising campaigns on X (formerly Twitter) and Meta and noted that while running campaigns on both platforms, majority of conversions were attributed to Meta and minimal conversions were reported on X. The follower claimed that when ads on X were deactivated, overall conversions saw a significant decline.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are seen. (AP)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are seen. (AP)

X owner Elon Musk said that his platform has shortcomings in claiming credit for conversions. The billionaire then went on to accuse Meta of being overly aggressive in claiming credit.

Another follower of Elon Musk also said that Meta would eventually need to revise its attribution model to provide advertisers with more accurate data. To this, he replied that refining attribution model to reflect reality more accurately would give better outcomes for advertisers as well.

This comes amid tension between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg who were expected to face each other in a highly anticipated “cage fight”. But, the confrontation between the two was ultimately called off.

