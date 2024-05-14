Indeed layoffs: Careers site cuts jobs of 1,000 workers, CEO says ‘sorry’

Careers site Indeed is laying off about 1,000 employees- 8% of its workforce- it said, with the aim to simplify its organization. The company's CEO Chris Hyams took responsibility for the job cuts and said that the firm is still not set up for growth after last year's global slowdown in hiring resulted in declining sales. Indeed layoffs: The latest cuts in the company will be more concentrated in the US, its CEO said.

In a memo released publicly, he said that unlike last year's across-the-board reduction of 2,200 workers, the latest cuts will be more concentrated in the US. The teams most affected by the layoffs will be research-and-development and go-to-market teams, he said.

Through these layoffs, the company is aiming to reduce “too many organizational layers”.

"We have been working to simplify every aspect of our business, but without meaningful change, we can't get where we need to go," Chris Hyams said.

The company will also work with its human-resources, legal, and diversity, equity, and inclusion teams to ensure that underrepresented groups were not disproportionately affected by the job cuts, he said.

An updated organizational chart will be shared at a later date, he added.