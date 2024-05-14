Cognizant's warning to employees defying return-to-office rule: You'll be fired
Cognizant warned employees who have not returned to office despite warnings in a letter, the report claimed.
Cognizant warned its employees that they could be fired if they do not follow return to office rules despite repeated reminders, LiveMint reported. The IT major warned employees who have not returned to office despite warnings in a letter, the report claimed.
The company said as per the report, “Please note that failure to adhere to the directions will amount to serious misconduct as per company policies and accordingly appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against you which may lead up to termination.”
This comes after the IT firm asked its employees in India to work from office for three days a week, news agency Reuters reported in February this year as Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said in a memo that all India associates are “expected to be in the office an average of three days per week, or as defined by their team leader.”
The company has around 254,000 based in India, as per its annual report. The mandate comes after Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro also told employees to return to the office in 2023. TCS has been reportedly laying down a five-days-a-week schedule.
