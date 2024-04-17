 TCS tops LinkedIn top 25 companies in India list to grow your career; Accenture, Cognizant follow - Hindustan Times
TCS tops LinkedIn top 25 companies in India list to grow your career; Accenture, Cognizant follow

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Software major TCS has topped the LinkedIn list of companies in India to grow your career. In the top 5 are Accenture, Cognizant, Macquarie, and Morgan Stanley.

If you are looking for the top companies to work for in India then the LinkedIn Top Companies in India 2024 report is a must read. The portal has just revealed the 25 workplaces in India to grow your career via its annual list. This spans companies with a global imprint that have over 5000 employees and which are considered the best workplaces in India to actually grow your career. The methodology employed focuses on how employees are getting promoted, how picking new skills help and more. And, before the question actually arises in your mind, know that the hiring mandates look optimistic, according to LinkedIn.

LinkedIn Top Companies 2024 list has been released with TCS, Accenture, Cognizant in the top three.(Image: LinkedIn)
LinkedIn Top Companies 2024 list has been released with TCS, Accenture, Cognizant in the top three.(Image: LinkedIn)

Without much ado, here are the top companies, with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at the very top. However, Accenture and Cognizant are not very far behind. A bracketing exercise in terms of the segments that they are present in, reveals that a huge proportion of these are financial services firms like Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase. As many as 9 such firms are present on the LinkedIn list.

So, what are those parameters that this study uses to actually decide the best places for work? LinkedIn reveals there are eight pillars that lead to career progression: Ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country. Exactly how each company has implemented this strategy decides whether they make it into the list.

Looking at the locations of these companies, the first city that pops up most frequently is Bengaluru, and it is followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Area and Pune.

Top 25 Companies India List 2024

1. Tata Consultancy Services

2. Accenture

3. Cognizant

4. Macquarie Group

5. Morgan Stanley

6. Deloitte

7. Endress+Hauser Group

8. Bristol Myers Squibb

9. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10. PepsiCo

11. DP World

12. HCL Enterprise

13. EY

14. Schneider Electric

15. Amazon

16. Continental

17. Mastercard

18. Intel Corporation

19. ICICI Bank

20. Michelin

21. Fortive

22. Wells Fargo

23. Goldman Sachs

24. Novo Nordisk

25. Viatris

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / TCS tops LinkedIn top 25 companies in India list to grow your career; Accenture, Cognizant follow
© 2024 HindustanTimes
