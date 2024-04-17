 Bank holiday for Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 1: Banks in these cities closed on April 19 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bank holiday for Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 1: Banks in these cities closed on April 19

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Bank holiday for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Owing to polling days, banks will be closed in the respective cities on April 19.

Bank holiday for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting for Lok Sabha Election 2024 will begin from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. Owing to polling days, banks will be closed in the respective cities, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024. Other than this, some states have already declared paid or a public holiday for voting days.

Bank holiday for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Banks in these cities will be closed on April 19. Check complete list below
Bank holiday for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Banks in these cities will be closed on April 19. Check complete list below

Elections will be held in seven stages with the first phase on April 19, the second on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1.

In which cities will banks be closed on April 19?

The states where elections will be held in the first phase: Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Manipur (2 seats), Meghalaya (2 seats), Mizoram (1 seat), Nagaland (1 seat), Sikkim (1 seat), Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Banks in Chennai, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur and Shillong will be closed on April 19.

Is it public holiday in Uttarakhand on April 19?

Uttarakhand declared April 19, the day of voting, a public holiday.

Is it public holiday in Nagaland on April 19?

Nagaland announced that all employees of government, private, and business establishments in the state will receive paid time off on April 19- the day of voting- so that they can participate and exercise their right to vote.

Is it a public holiday in Tamil Nadu on April 19?

The Tamil Nadu government announced a public holiday on April 19 as voting will take place in all 39 Lok Sabha seats and bypoll will be held for Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bank holiday for Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 1: Banks in these cities closed on April 19
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
