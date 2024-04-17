Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Ram Navami
Stock market holiday: The Commodity Derivative Segment on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is closed for the morning session today.
Stock market holiday: Indian stock market will remained closed today (April 17) on account of Ram Navami celebrations. There will be no trading in the Indian equity market as both BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut. Ram Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.
Stock market holiday: What about other segments?
The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, SLB Segment and the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will also be closed for trading.
Will MCX be closed?
The Commodity Derivative Segment on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is closed for the morning session while the evening session will commence from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm today.
Are there other stock market holidays in April?
No, there are no further trading holidays in April 2024. The next stock market holiday will be on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.
Are banks closed for Ram Navami?
Banks will remain closed on April 17 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.
Will online banking services be available on Ram Navami?
Yes, online banking services- mobile banking, net banking and UPI- will be available for customers.
