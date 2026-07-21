‘Came for a peaceful march, cops ruined it’: CJP protesters

Farmers, students, young professionals, teachers, priests, and job seekers — people at the Cockroach Janata Party’s Parliament March on Monday were not just activists, but hailed from different walks of life, some of whom had travelled from outside the Capital to demand reforms in the education system and protest the leak of exam papers. Security personnel carry out lathicharge during the protest on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

A stir that was limited to a stage in Jantar Mantar for almost a month, saw tens of thousands of people pour into central Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Some protesters said they had imagined a “peaceful” movement and blamed the Delhi Police for “ruining” the march, which was planned but didn’t have police permission. Madhur Verma, the joint commissioner of police (Joint CP) for the central range, stated that the march had violated active prohibitory orders, transforming the gathering into an unauthorised congregation that required immediate police intervention.

Yashika Mishra, 16, said she lived with her family in east Delhi and asked for permission from her parents and grandparents to come.

“They initially said no but I told them I will be with friends and will be safe. It was after a week that they finally agreed. But this was a nightmare” said Yashika, her eyes brimming with tears. “My friends and I were not allowed to enter Jantar Mantar. We followed a group of college students who headed towards Raisena Road but the police attacked us with lathis. My friend got injuries on her leg. I ran to save my life but fell. Is this how they treat us? The police are there to support us. I could not even call anyone due to network issues and the internet was also not working….I will appear for NEET in the future and I am scared.”

Aman Meher, an 18-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopuṛ, said he came to Delhi for the first time on Monday.

“The government has put barricades all across, they are attacking us like goons, the Internet isn’t working and it’s particularly difficult for hundreds of us who have come from places other than Delhi. We are completely relying on others to help us navigate the area. My parents didn’t know that I was coming here till the middle of the journey. I travelled halfway through the bus then took a train to New Delhi. I stole ₹4,000 from home and my cousin has his father’s bank account linked to his GPay so we will be able to manage. But we want to go home with a solution for those who have lost their life due to the leak,” he said.

Sooraj Kumar, 30, who has both legs amputated, joined the protest in a motorised wheelchair.

“I knew it would be difficult for me to take part in the protest on a wheelchair. The stone-pelting and tear gas only made it even more challenging. People started running, and it felt like a stampede. Despite everything, I’m glad I came. Education is one of the most important means of social mobility for people like us,” he said.

Prahsant Chadhary, a farmer from Agra, said he spent nearly half of his savings to fund his trip. “All I want is a fair chance for all kids to study. I have younger brothers and sisters and I want them to study and earn well. If this all keeps happening, how will kids study and get jobs?” he asked.

Abhishek Gupta, 25, an accounting professional from Janakpuri, said “I have cousins and siblings who are in college and there’s a big gap in the education system which needs to be fixed. The government should be held accountable. I only want to fix these gaps but I was lathi charged and tear gassed. I was not even doing anything.”

In the march were also members of Left organisations, Aam Aadmi Party, Azad Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party.

Former chief minister and AAP leader Atishi, along with party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, joined the protest on Monday. “The youth of this country have taken to the streets. The inhumane lathi charge and the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters are shameful and condemnable. I stand with the students,” Atishi said while addressing the gathering.

SP MPs Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav were also seen with protesters.

In response, Delhi Police said protesters first turned violent. “The protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence,” as per a statement by the Delhi Police.