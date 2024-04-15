 Bank holiday on Ram Navami: Are banks closed on April 17 or not? Check state wise list here - Hindustan Times
Bank holiday on Ram Navami: Are banks closed on April 17 or not? Check state wise list here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 09:23 PM IST

Ram Navami bank holiday: Ram Navami will be bank holiday in most states of the country. Check state wise list here

Ram Navami bank holiday: Banks across many states will be closed on Ram Navami (April 17). The bank holiday may vary as per specific states and is determined by the state governments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank publishes its list of bank holidays on RBI's official website at https://www.rbi.org.in/. These holidays are categorized into three groups: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays.

Ram Navami bank holiday: On Ram Navami, banks across India observe a holiday. Check state wise list below.
Ram Navami bank holiday: On Ram Navami, banks across India observe a holiday. Check state wise list below.

Ram Navami 2024: Will it be a bank holiday on April 17?

Ram Navami, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, will be bank holiday in most states of the country. The festival falls on the ninth day of in the Chaitra month the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar. As per RBI’s bank holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks will be closed on April 17. Although, this may vary from state to state.

Ram Navami bank holiday 2024: Will banks be closed in your city?

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Shimla will remain closed for Ram Navami.

Will online transactions be possible on Ram Navami?

Customers won’t be able to conduct transactions like withdrawals and deposits at bank branches but banking services will be accessible online or through mobile banking apps.

News / Business / Bank holiday on Ram Navami: Are banks closed on April 17 or not? Check state wise list here
