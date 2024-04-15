Ram Navami holiday: Will stock market be closed on April 17? Full list of trading offs in 2024

Ram Navami stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed April 17, Wednesday this week on account of Ram Navami. Ram Navami is celebrated in the country as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Ram Navami stock market holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Ram Navami 2024: Is the stock market open or closed on April 17?

As per the BSE, Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will be closed on April 17. The Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will also remain shut on April 17.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Ram Navami 2024: Will MCX market be open on April 17?

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will also remain shut for trading in the morning session on April 17. However, it will resume trading in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Ram Navami 2024: What about the Commodity Derivative Segment

The Commodity Derivative Segment will be closed for the morning session whereas the evening session will be open.

Stock market holiday in 2024: Complete list

For 2024, BSE has listed 15 holidays for equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments. This list is available at https://www.bseindia.com/

In May, the stock market will be closed on the 1st of the month for Maharashtra Day while in the month of June, the 17th will be a holiday to mark Bakri Id. Moharram- July 17- will be a stock market holiday and will be the only trading off in the month. In August, Independence Day will be an off which is on August 15.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti- October 2- will be an off while Diwali which will be celebrated on November 1 this year will also be an off. In November, there will be another stock market holiday for Gurunanak Jayanti which will be on the 15th of the month. The last stock market holiday in 2024 will be on December 25 to mark Christmas.