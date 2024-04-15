Elon Musk thinks an AI candidate could win US elections in 2032

Billionaire Elon Musk said that he believes an artificial intelligence (AI) candidate could contest US Presidential elections in 2032. During an interaction at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony, Elon Musk was asked, “Who's gonna win the White House in 2024?” Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)

The Tesla CEO replied followed by a hearty laugh, "Who do you think will win the White House in 2032? Which type of AI? Transformers or diffusion?"

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Earlier Elon Musk talked about of AI's influence on elections and said that "if AI is smart enough, it could undermine democracy". He also predicted that AI could become smarter than humans in 2026 and the technology was constrained because of the electricity supply. He said, “If you define AGI [Artificial General Intelligence] as smarter than the smartest human, I think it's probably next year, within two years.”

The billionaire also said that lack of chips is hampering training of xAI's Grok 2 which is Elon Musk's AI initiative that was introduced as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Grok-1.5 Vision Preview

xAI introduced Grok-1.5 Vision Preview- the company's “first-generation multimodal model”- which will soon be made available to testers. The model can "process a wide variety of visual information, including documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs".

Meanwhile, Grok-1.5 offers improved reasoning and context length of 1,28,000 tokens and will be available on X soon.