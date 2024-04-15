 Millionaire entrepreneur says this is the number 1 skill you need in the AI era: ‘Will stand test of time’ - Hindustan Times
Millionaire entrepreneur says this is the number 1 skill you need in the AI era: ‘Will stand test of time’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 09:57 AM IST

Platforms that are being used by people to communicate are rapidly changing, Scott Galloway said.

Millionaire founder Scott Galloway said that there is an essential skill that everyone needs to thrive in the competitive artificial intelligence (AI) times. The marketing professor at New York University spoke to CNBC Make It and shared, “If I could give my 13 and 16-year-old one competence that I think would stand the test of time, it’d be storytelling.

Millionaire founder Scott Galloway shared the skill that everyone needs to survive in the AI era.
What kind of storytelling should you learn in AI times?

The kind of storytelling may not matter at all, he said. This is because platforms that are being used by people to communicate are rapidly changing but it is pertinent for everyone to develop an “ability to write well, an ability to articulate ideas and an ability to present ideas with data, infographics, slideshows", he said.

Why is learning storytelling important as per Scott Galloway?

The millionaire said that storytelling is important owing to which young people shouldn’t rely only on generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT. He said, “We don’t know if in five years some neural network is going to replace ChatGPT. We don’t know if coding is going to be outdated."

Another advice for young professionals from Scott Galloway

He said that for young professionals to become experts in their fields, they need to find a niche. Asserting that “the specific crowds out the general”, he said, “Find a niche, no matter how narrow it is, and try and own it. Commit to being one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on a domain... You’re never going to be an expert in anything if you don’t enjoy it.”

