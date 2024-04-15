Figure out these things during salary negotiation as per ex-Google recruiter: ‘If you don’t ask…'

A former Google recruiter said that job seekers must ask questions while negotiating salary as they are very pertinent for the future of the applicant. Nolan Church, who is now the CEO of salary data company FairComp, said that, “If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.” But he told 'CNBC Make It' that there are a few points that candidates must take note of before demanding a huge paycheck than the initial offer made by the company. Job seekers must try to figure out which salary band they are eligible for after the interview process, he said.

What former Google recruiter said on companies' initial offer?

He said that it is important to understand how companies come up with the offer in the first place as many companies “spend usually tens of thousands of dollars a year on compensation data” from data providers with real-time, up-to-date figures about pay. He added, “That’s how they’ll create bands” which are salary ranges for specific positions and “typically, companies begin the offer negotiation at the bottom of the band” when it’s time to make the initial offer.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Companies also build their offer packages as per the compensation philosophy as per which it sees where in the spectrum of salary ranges they fall.

What candidates need to figure out after interview process?

Job seekers must try to figure out which salary band they are eligible for after the interview process, he said. Candidates can also ask their prospective employers “how does this level map to your bands internally?” he said.

“Figuring out the specific level that you’re at will indicate the level of seniority the company believes you have", he said.

How to ask for a higher salary package as per ex-Google recruiter?

He said that one of the best ways to take time while considering asking for a huge is to tell them, “I’m really excited about this offer. Give me a couple of days to process and I’ll circle back with you.” After this, you should research on your level, he said.

When you get back to your prospective employer, say this as per Nolan Church , “I know you said this about the compensation philosophy. I’m really excited. I want to join, if you can hit this number… I will sign today."