Will Tesla plant be set in Maharashtra or Gujarat? Piyush Goyal's reply: ‘Hum Bharat ke rehne wale…’

Union minister Piyush Goyal talked about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's plans for India as he said that the country has immense potential as a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Talking to India Today, the minister said that Elon Musk recognises India's competitive manufacturing costs as well as talent pool as the billionaire sees the country as not only as a lucrative market but also a strategic base for serving global markets. Elon Musk India visit: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)

What Piyush Goyal said on Tesla in China?

The minister reflected on Tesla's success in China and highlighted how the company played a major role in catalyzing the growth of the electric mobility ecosystem in the country. Tesla did so through partnerships and collaborations with local companies, he said, which increased the adoption of electric mobility in the country.

What Piyush Goyal on PM Modi and Tesla's India entry?

Piyush Goyal said that companies like Tesla are showing greater interest in India as they are confident about PM Narendra Modi's return to power with a resounding majority. India has also emerged as a leader in electric mobility, and the world is taking notice of the country, he said.

Where will Tesla plant be set? Piyush Goyal answers

On whether Tesla would set up its Maharashtra and Gujarat, Piyush Goyal said, "Hum Bharat ke rehne wale hai Bharat ki baat karte hai."

Elon Musk's visit to India: What we know so far?

Elon Musk confirmed his visit to India on April 21 and 22 during which he is set to meet PM Modi and make major announcements including the launch of the Starlink service in the country and plans to invest between $2 billion to $3 billion, it was reported.