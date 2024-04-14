iShock! iPhone 16 Plus leak reveals 7 colors coming

Apple iPhone 16 series launch is still months away, but the pace of leaks is unrelenting, suggesting what Apple may actually pack in its standout smartphones. The latest iPhone 16 leak is all about new colors and the suggestion is for iPhone 16 Plus. It is being suggested that the iPhone 16 Plus will come in as many as 7 new colors. If this does happen, it will be a big step by Apple in providing a huge number of options for buyers. Apple iPhone 16 Plus may come in as many as 7 colors, claimes a tipster.(REUTERS)

So, what is set to happen? According to this leak, revealed by a report in MacRumors, quoting a Weibo user Fixed Focus digital, iPhone 16 Plus will be available in as many as 7 colors and that two will be quite new, while the other five will be the old trusted ones that are featured in the iPhone 15 series currently.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

While the report highlights that these new colors may feature only in the larger sized iPhone 16 model, that may not actually come to pass going by the Apple trends over the years of not reserving specific colors for just one specific variant. That should translate into good news for the buyers of plain vanilla iPhone 16.

So, what the leak is suggesting is that, apart from the current blue, pink, yellow, green and black, iPhone 16 Plus is set to get white and purple colors.

Since the Weibo-based tipster has not elaborated on his claim, it is not sure whether these colors will be restricted just to iPhone 16 Plus. It may be that he got a chance to see just this model and is highlighting that fact alone and not indicating a wider rollout as he has not actually seen the same.

Notably, apart from size, there is absolutely no difference between the standard and Plus sized iPhones.

However, to put things in perspective, these leaks are certainly not the final word on what Apple may do. In fact, over the development phase, Apple tries out and gets rid of a number of different ideas and experiments and picks up those that it likes. The same applies to colors and much may change between now and September, when the iPhone 16 series is expected to be launched.