Grill Splendour Services IPO to Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO, check list of upcoming offers, listings

Over the past week, approximately 40 small-cap stocks witnessed notable increases, ranging between 10% to 40%, despite the Nifty 50 and Sensex maintaining a steady position, thus concluding the week with no significant change yet marking a fourth consecutive week of overall gains. This positive trend follows the recent milestone achieved by the 30-share BSE Sensex, reaching an unprecedented high of 75,124 points. However, the index experienced a slight decline towards the end of the week, closing near 74,244 points due to subdued global market sentiments. What the upcoming week brings is action in the initial public offerings (IPOs) segment and all those who have invested their money would be looking at what is likely to happpen. Notably, the hiccup in Indian markets is giving a little cause for concern. So, what are we looking at? Grill Splendour Services IPO and Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO are set to open for subscription. (Representational image)(Bloomberg)

Coming up for subscription are Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO and Grill Splendour Services IPO. Both of these fall in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Also, market-watchers will keep their eyes on what is happening with Teerth Gopicon IPO listing as well as that of DGC Cables and Wires IPO listing.

The general sentiment among the market participants about the entrants in markets is on the positive side as is clear from this reaction by a leading mid-market investment bank managing director. “Despite the approaching general elections, the pipeline remains robust," LiveMint quoted MD of Pantomath Capital Advisors, Mahavir Lunawat, as saying.

List of IPOs opening for subscription:

Grill Splendour Services IPO

Also referred to as Birdy's IPO, a fixed price issue of ₹16.47 crore, opens for subscription on April 15, 2024. The last date is April 18, 2024. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 13.73 lakh shares. Grill Splendour Services IPO price is ₹120 per share. The book running lead manager of the IPO is Inventure Merchant Banker Services, the registrar is Bigshare Services and Rikhav Securities is the market maker for Birdy's IPO.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO

The date on which this IPO opens for subscription is April 15, 2024, while the last date to apply is April 18, 2024. It consists of a fresh issue of 59.14 lakh shares. This is a book building issue of ₹50.27 crores, its price band is set at ₹80 to ₹85 per share. The book running lead manager of the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is Choice Capital Advisors, the registrar for the issue is Bigshare Services and Choice Equity Broking is the market maker for the Ramdev Baba Solvent IPO.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO

Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription process started on April 12, 2024, the last date is April 16, 2024 and it is entirely a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares. It is a fixed price issue of ₹6.30 crores and IPO price is ₹50 per share. The book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors, the registrar is Skyline Financial Services and Spread X Securities is the market maker of Greenhitech Ventures IPO.

Teerth Gopicon IPO and DCG Cables & Wires IPO - new listings

It is going to be a very busy market week as there are some new listings slated to happen during the period too.

Teerth Gopicon IPO

Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment got finalized on April 12, 2024 and the stock will list on NSE SME. This is likely to happen on April 16, 2024.

DCG Cables & Wires IPO

DCG Cables & Wires IPO allotment got finalized on April 12, 2024 and it will list on NSE SME most likely on April 16 too.