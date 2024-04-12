TCS salary hike 2024: How high were the increments? Find out now

TCS has revealed its quarterly results and the same has been more or less along expected lines. However, one important part that every employee in the tech industry, among others, has his or her eyes on is the TCS salary hike. Techies' salaries and increments, especially of companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies are always under the spotlight. Not just because of the amounts involved but also as some kind of a wind wane indicating which way the wind is blowing in this crucial aspect. So, what is the latest news on TCS salary hike 2024? TCS salary hike 2024: TCS increments were in double digits for top performers. (In photo: TCS CEO K Krithivasan with TCS COO Natarajan Ganapathy Subramaniam, Executive Vice President and CHRO in TCS Milind Lakkad and TCS CFO Samir Seksaria.)(PTI)

With today being the day the quarterly results were revealed, it came down to the TCS HR honcho to reveal what exactly the employees really got. Needless to say, he did not go into the specifics, but he did reveal some aspects of it.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said: “We are pleased to announce the annual increments for our workforce, as we have done consistently every year, with top performers receiving double digit hikes.” There you have it. For the top employees at TCS, increments were in double digits.

While that was that, another interesting statistics is the TCS attrition rate. Lakkad announced this too and he sounded upbeat about the whole issue and the wider impact it was having on the whole company, saying, “The reduced attrition at 12.5%, enthusiastic response to our campus hiring, increased customer visits and employees returning to the office have resulted in great vibrancy in our delivery centres and elevated morale of our associates."

About employees, Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, had this point to make: “In a challenging environment, we persisted with our long-term investments in workforce reskilling, research and innovation.”