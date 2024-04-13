 Vodafone Idea FPO announced: ₹18000 crore offer coming on this date - Hindustan Times
Vodafone Idea FPO announced: 18000 crore offer coming on this date

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 12:28 AM IST

Beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea FPO has finally been announced.

Beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea FPO has finally been announced and it has been pegged at 18,000 crore. This Vodafone Idea share sale is the biggest follow-on public offer ever. Considering its massive debt, the company needs to raise funds to stay alive. Vodafone Idea aka Vi is in the fight of its life as it battles fierce rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for the vast Indian market.

The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18000 crore Vodafone Idea FPO will help the company better fight its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.(REUTERS)
The ₹18000 crore Vodafone Idea FPO will help the company better fight its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.(REUTERS)

So, what is the Vodafone Idea fund plan?

1. Target

* Vodafone Idea to raise up to 18,000 crore.

2. Share Sale Details

* Shares price band - 10-11 apiece.

* Important Dates - April 18 (offer opens) and April 22 (Offer closes).

3. Vi FPO Significance

* Till now Yes Bank's 15,000 crore sale in 2020 was the largest FPO ever.

* Funding to improve Vodafone Idea’s position vis a vis rivals

4. Funds utilisation

* Boost 4G services and clear dues.

* 5G rollout.

5. Current Debt

* Debt of 2.1 lakh crore and quarterly losses.

6. Price Band and Bidding

* Floor price set at 10, cap at 11 per equity share.

* Minimum bid lot: 1,298 equity shares.

7. Preferential Issue

* Raised 2,075 crore from Aditya Birla Group earlier in April.

* Shareholders approved raising up to 20,000 crore in an EGM on April 2.

8. Future Fundraising

* Aim to raise 45,000 crore through equity and debt.

* Focus on ramping up network capex and narrowing gap with peers.

9. Price Hike

* Potential tariff hikes and AGR relief may boost cash flow.

10: Vodafone Idea share price

* Vodafone Idea shares declined nearly 6% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (after FPO announcement). It later rebounded and recovered the lost ground. It closed at 12.96, showing a marginal increase of 0.23%.

