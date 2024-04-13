I-T department to tap 1.52 crore individuals for income tax return filing. Here's why

The Income Tax Department will kickstart a drive against the individuals and entities who are required to file their income tax returns (ITR) but have not done.



The I-T department has identified 1.52 crore such individuals who have the income or have had tax deducted at source (TDS) but did not file their returns, Economic Times reported. An official said that in financial year 2022-23, there were about 8.9 crore taxpayers while the returns filed were 7.4 crore.

As per the report, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked the field formations to contact such defaulters from April 15.



As a result, there were possibly 1.97 crore individuals who did not file ITR despite have incurred tax deducted at source. Out of those who did not file their returns, 1.93 crore were in the individual category, 28,000 in the Hindu undivided family and 1.21 lakh were firms while the remaining were in different other categories.

According to the official, there were instances were the bank transactions linked to the PAN were very high, thereby necessitating the filing of ITR, the report added.



The field officials have been asked to contact such individuals with proper data and information, and explain to them why they need to file their ITRs.

The CBDT has data that about 8,000-9,000 potential taxpayers against whom the department has record of high ticket purchase or high cash deposits are being sent tax notices.

In case they are found to be wilful defaulters, such individuals will have to pay penalty. But the taxpayers who have bona fide reason for the sudden income may have to give an explanation or may have to file a return.

The income tax department is also banking on the large amount of data received by it which has helped in identifying such non-filers and detect any mismatch.



Last month, the CBDT said that net direct tax collection grew 19.88 per cent to over ₹18.90 lakh crore till March 17 on higher advance tax mop-up.

It added that net direct tax collection of ₹18,90,259 crore (as of March 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹9,14,469 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at ₹9,72,224 crore (net of refund).