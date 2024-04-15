Byju Raveendran says 'start of leaner company' as edtech’s CEO Arjun Mohan quits
Arjun Mohan, who took over the position just seven months ago, will transition to an external advisory role, the company said.
Byju's CEO Arjun Mohan resigned from his position following which founder Byju Raveendran will take over daily operational responsibilities, the company said in a statement. Arjun Mohan, who took over the position just seven months ago, will transition to an external advisory role, it said.
What Byju's said on Arjun Mohan's resignation?
The company said in a statement, “The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing BYJU'S India CEO Arjun Mohan. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep EdTech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase."
What Byju Raveendran said on the change?
Byju Raveendran said that the reorganisation marks the start of BYJU'S 3.0 which would a “leaner and more agile organisation ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalized education."
What will change at Byju's amid crisis?
The company's statement added, “This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company…recognising the need for strong leadership during this challenging hour, he will now be deeply involved in the company's day-to-day functioning, leveraging his expertise to steer BYJU'S towards its next phase of growth and innovation."
