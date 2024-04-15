 Tesla signs strategic deal with Tata Electronics for procurement of semiconductor chips: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Tesla signs strategic deal with Tata Electronics for procurement of semiconductor chips: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The report suggested that the move could be a part of Tesla's strategy to diversify its supply chain and establish a significant presence in India.

Tesla has reportedly signed a strategic deal with Tata Electronics for the procurement of semiconductor chips for its global operations. The Economic Times reported, citing officials in the know saying that details of the deal- its value and terms, remain undisclosed. The report suggested that the move could be a part of Tesla's strategy to diversify its supply chain and establish a significant presence in India.

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla. The report claimed that details of the deal- its value and terms, remain undisclosed. (Reuters)
The logo of car manufacturer Tesla. The report claimed that details of the deal- its value and terms, remain undisclosed. (Reuters)

Read more: Will Tesla plant be set in Maharashtra or Gujarat? Piyush Goyal's reply: ‘Hum Bharat ke rehne wale…’

What report said on Tata Electronics?

This comes as Tata Electronics, which leads Tata group's entry into semiconductor manufacturing, increased its workforce by recruiting top-level executives, as per the report. Tata Electronics has also established semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Dholera and Assam and the company plans to expand operations. It has invested $14 billion in the business to date, the report added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Sakuma Exports shares to trade ex-rights today: Check price, allotment, ratio here

What we know about Elon Musk's India visit?

Elon Musk confirmed his visit to India on April 21 and 22 during which he is set to meet PM Modi and make major announcements including the launch of the Starlink service in the country and plans to invest between $2 billion to $3 billion.

Read more: Nikhil Kamath alerts investors on ‘hand-picked stocks’ WhatsApp scam: ‘Use common sense’

 The Tesla CEO is likely to be accompanied by other company executives during the visit, news agency Reuters reported.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Tesla signs strategic deal with Tata Electronics for procurement of semiconductor chips: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On