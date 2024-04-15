Sensex crash today: Investors lose 5 lakh crore in 15 minutes as Sensex falls 800 points. Here's why
Sensex crash today: Investor sentiment remained weak after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel sparked fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.
Sensex crash today: Indian benchmark equity indices fell today (April 15) starting the week on a lower note tracking losses in Asian markets. This comes as investor sentiment remained weak after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel sparked fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East. Sensex traded 800 points or 0.86% lower at 73,468.70 while Nifty50 was at 22,330, down 190 points or 0.84%.
How is Sensex performing today? Which sectors are falling?
Market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by ₹5 lakh crore to ₹394.68 lakh crore and Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, and Media opened with declines of over 2%. Nifty Auto, Financial, Metal, Pharma, and Oil & Gas opened with losses between 1-2%.
Is Middle East conflict to be blamed for stock market crash?
Iran launched a drone missile attack on Israel, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals in a consular building. This marks the first time Iran launched a direct military assault on Israel following which Tel Aviv said that it has intercepted 99% of drones and missiles launched by Tehran. Israel praised the success of its defenses and said that the Iranian launches numbered more than 300, but 99% of them were intercepted.
How Asian Markets performed?
Markets in Asia remained cautious as well as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7% while Japan's Nikkei slid more than 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.
