 Sensex crash today: Investors lose 5 lakh crore in 15 minutes as Sensex falls 800 points. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Sensex crash today: Investors lose 5 lakh crore in 15 minutes as Sensex falls 800 points. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Sensex crash today: Investor sentiment remained weak after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel sparked fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

Sensex crash today: Indian benchmark equity indices fell today (April 15) starting the week on a lower note tracking losses in Asian markets. This comes as investor sentiment remained weak after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel sparked fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East. Sensex traded 800 points or 0.86% lower at 73,468.70 while Nifty50 was at 22,330, down 190 points or 0.84%.

Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

How is Sensex performing today? Which sectors are falling?

Market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by 5 lakh crore to 394.68 lakh crore and Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, and Media opened with declines of over 2%. Nifty Auto, Financial, Metal, Pharma, and Oil & Gas opened with losses between 1-2%.

Is Middle East conflict to be blamed for stock market crash?

Iran launched a drone missile attack on Israel, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals in a consular building. This marks the first time Iran launched a direct military assault on Israel following which Tel Aviv said that it has intercepted 99% of drones and missiles launched by Tehran. Israel praised the success of its defenses and said that the Iranian launches numbered more than 300, but 99% of them were intercepted.

How Asian Markets performed?

Markets in Asia remained cautious as well as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7% while Japan's Nikkei slid more than 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.

News / Business / Sensex crash today: Investors lose 5 lakh crore in 15 minutes as Sensex falls 800 points. Here's why
