Infosys Q4 results: Date to details, check it all out here

Infosys Q4 results are set to be declared in a week during which the stock markets are not in a very joyous mood, so far. Iran-Israel tensions rising to war levels, looming general elections across the world, crude price volatility, the ongoing Ukraine war, and much more are adding to the worry of investors. All of these factors are what investors must check out and then also keep an eye on some top companies that are about to announce their Q4 results. In this instance, we are referring to Infosys Q4 results. Notably, it would be interesting to see what Infosys announces, especially as TCS has beaten analyst expectations with its Q4 announcement last week. Infosys Q4 results: Check out analyst expectations below.

Infosys Q4 results: Date

Get set for Thursday, April 18 because that is the date on which the announcement will be made after market hours at around 3.45 p.m.

Press conference

Thereafter, Infosys executives will attend a press conference, which is scheduled at around 4:30 p.m. For those who would want to know the latest situation straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, should know that it will be live streamed on the company’s website.

There will also be a concall at 6 p.m. where the results would be discussed and questions of participants answered by the management too.

Preview

A BT report quotes Sharekhan as saying that the company is likely to indicate a 0.5 per cent drop in constant currency (CC) revenue. It is also eyeing flattish EBIT margin. Wage hike impact on margins may be “offset by the one-off impact from McCamish system Cyber incident as it reverses in Q4FY24,” it added. EBIT margins are seen expanding by 20bps QoQ to 20.7 per cent.

Infosys sales may rise 3.1 per cent YoY to ₹38,605 crore from ₹37,441 crore, Sharekhan indicated with profit seen dropping 0.4 per cent to ₹6,102 crore from ₹6,128 crore YoY.

What to look out for

Market-watchers should keep a wary eye on Infosys’ FY2025 constant currency (CC) revenue growth guidance. This is seen at 4-7 per cent CC range by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. It added, “We expect margin guidance to be similar to FY24 (20-22 per cent EBIT margin).”

Infosys may announce revenue growth of 1.2 per cent QoQ in CC terms, the brokerage added.