TCS to Cognizant: Who is the highest paid CEO in Indian IT sector?
Ravi Kumar Singisetti's remuneration accounts for 0.11 per cent of Cognizant's $19.35 billion revenue last year.
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti received $22.56 million (approximately ₹186 crore) in compensation last year, making him the highest-paid Indian executive in the Indian IT sector, as per a report in Mint. Ravi Kumar Singisetti received shares valued at $20.25 million (nearly ₹169.1 crore) last year, as per company's filing.
Read more: TCS tops LinkedIn top 25 companies in India list to grow your career; Accenture, Cognizant follow
The company said, "The PSUs have a target value of $3,000,000, with a payout range from 0 per cent to 250 per cent of the target over a four-year performance cycle based on the absolute total shareholder return of the company's common stock. Additionally, an equity award comprising RSUs with a grant date value of $5,000,000, which was a buyout award to replace forfeited equity awards from his previous employer. Since the PSUs are subject to the performance condition described above, the actual payout may significantly differ from the target value attributed to them, potentially resulting in no payout at all."
Ravi Kumar Singisetti's remuneration accounts for 0.11 per cent of Cognizant's $19.35 billion revenue last year.
Read more: WhatsApp chat filters: Now you can find ‘important messages’ easily. Here's how
Here's a look at the salary of other CEOs in the IT industry:
- Wipro Ltd's former CEO Thierry Delaporte received $10.1 million ( ₹83 crore)- 0.089 per cent of the company's $11.16 billion revenue.
- HCL C HCL Technologies Ltd's Vijayakumar has a remuneration of $10.65 million ( ₹88 crore) - 0.085 per cent of company's $12.58 billion revenue, as per Mint. Read more: Morgan Stanley layoffs: Some investment banking jobs cut in Asia-Pacific
- Accenture Plc CEO Julie Sweet was paid $31.55 million as remuneration- 0.049 per cent of the company's $64.1 billion revenue.
- Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh's remuneration is $6.8 million ( ₹56.4 crore)- 0.037 per cent of the company’s $18.1 billion revenue.
- Tata Consultancy Services's former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan earned $3.5 million ( ₹29.16 crore)- 0.012 per cent of the company's $27.9 billion revenue.
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs