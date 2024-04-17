TCS to Cognizant: Who is the highest paid CEO in Indian IT sector?

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti received $22.56 million (approximately ₹186 crore) in compensation last year, making him the highest-paid Indian executive in the Indian IT sector, as per a report in Mint. Ravi Kumar Singisetti received shares valued at $20.25 million (nearly ₹169.1 crore) last year, as per company's filing. Tata Consultancy Services's former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan earned $3.5 million ( ₹ 29.16 crore)- 0.012 per cent of the company's $27.9 billion revenue.

The company said, "The PSUs have a target value of $3,000,000, with a payout range from 0 per cent to 250 per cent of the target over a four-year performance cycle based on the absolute total shareholder return of the company's common stock. Additionally, an equity award comprising RSUs with a grant date value of $5,000,000, which was a buyout award to replace forfeited equity awards from his previous employer. Since the PSUs are subject to the performance condition described above, the actual payout may significantly differ from the target value attributed to them, potentially resulting in no payout at all."

Ravi Kumar Singisetti's remuneration accounts for 0.11 per cent of Cognizant's $19.35 billion revenue last year.

Here's a look at the salary of other CEOs in the IT industry: