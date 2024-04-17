 TCS to Cognizant: Who is the highest paid CEO in Indian IT sector? - Hindustan Times
TCS to Cognizant: Who is the highest paid CEO in Indian IT sector?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Ravi Kumar Singisetti's remuneration accounts for 0.11 per cent of Cognizant's $19.35 billion revenue last year.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti received $22.56 million (approximately 186 crore) in compensation last year, making him the highest-paid Indian executive in the Indian IT sector, as per a report in Mint. Ravi Kumar Singisetti received shares valued at $20.25 million (nearly 169.1 crore) last year, as per company's filing.

Tata Consultancy Services's former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan earned $3.5 million (₹29.16 crore)- 0.012 per cent of the company's $27.9 billion revenue.
Tata Consultancy Services's former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan earned $3.5 million ( 29.16 crore)- 0.012 per cent of the company's $27.9 billion revenue.

The company said, "The PSUs have a target value of $3,000,000, with a payout range from 0 per cent to 250 per cent of the target over a four-year performance cycle based on the absolute total shareholder return of the company's common stock. Additionally, an equity award comprising RSUs with a grant date value of $5,000,000, which was a buyout award to replace forfeited equity awards from his previous employer. Since the PSUs are subject to the performance condition described above, the actual payout may significantly differ from the target value attributed to them, potentially resulting in no payout at all."

Ravi Kumar Singisetti's remuneration accounts for 0.11 per cent of Cognizant's $19.35 billion revenue last year.

Here's a look at the salary of other CEOs in the IT industry:

  Wipro Ltd's former CEO Thierry Delaporte received $10.1 million (₹83 crore)- 0.089 per cent of the company's $11.16 billion revenue.
  HCL Technologies Ltd's Vijayakumar has a remuneration of $10.65 million (₹88 crore) - 0.085 per cent of company's $12.58 billion revenue, as per Mint.
  Accenture Plc CEO Julie Sweet was paid $31.55 million as remuneration- 0.049 per cent of the company's $64.1 billion revenue.
  Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh's remuneration is $6.8 million (₹56.4 crore)- 0.037 per cent of the company's $18.1 billion revenue.
  5. Tata Consultancy Services's former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan earned $3.5 million ( 29.16 crore)- 0.012 per cent of the company's $27.9 billion revenue.

