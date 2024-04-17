 WhatsApp chat filters: Now you can find ‘important messages’ easily. Here's how - Hindustan Times
WhatsApp chat filters: Now you can find ‘important messages’ easily. Here's how

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 12:18 PM IST

WhatsApp chat filters: The filters will be rolled out to users from today (April 17) and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has rolled out new chat filters which will help users people to find important messages faster without scrolling through their entire inbox. The filters will be rolled out to users from today (April 17) and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. The company said, “We believe filters will make it easier for people to stay organized and find their most important conversations and help navigate through messages more efficiently. We'll continue to build more options to help you focus on what matters most.”

WhatsApp chat filters: The filters will be rolled out to users from today (April 17).(AFP)
WhatsApp is also working on filters such as “Contacts” that will allow people to view messages received from mobile numbers saved in their address book, it was reported.

How will chat filters work?

  2. These filters are 'All', ‘Unread’ and 'Groups'.
  3. "All" filter will be the default view and will show users all their messages in the inbox.
  4. "Unread" filter will show messages that are either marked by the user as unread or haven't been opened yet.
  5. "Groups" filter will organise all the group chats in a single place which will help the users to browse through all their group messages. It will also show subgroups of communities, the company said.

WhatsApp chat filters: Why have they been introduced?

WhatsApp chat filters will help people to use the messaging platform more easily in their daily lives, for work communication and other social interactions as it will reduce a potential overload of messages, the company said.

