Tesla Cybertruck crashes into Beverly Hills Hotel sign, Elon Musk says the vehicle is ‘faster than a Porsche 911’

After a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a hotel sign in Los Angeles County, an individual took to X to share a picture from the scene of the crash. The picture soon went viral online, and many people reshared it on their X handles. One of the tweets on the crash caught Elon Musk’s attention. He replied to it, claiming that the vehicle is ‘faster than a Porsche 911’. Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into Beverly Hills Hotel sign. (X/@MarioNawfal)

“I don’t think you can get more Hollywood than this photo. A valet for the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel reportedly crashed a brand new Cybertruck,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X.

Take a look at the picture of the Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into the hotel sign here:

Elon Musk replied to this tweet saying that whoever was behind the wheel ‘wasn’t expecting so much acceleration’.

“Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration,” wrote Elon Musk in the comments section.

A video of the vehicle, after it crashed into the hotel, was also shared on Instagram with the caption, “Tesla Cyber Truck crashes into the front of the Beverly Hills Hotels on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills.”

Watch the video here:

The tweet was shared on March 4. It has since then accumulated over 3.9 lakh views and over 1,900 likes. The share has also received a lot of comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“It looks like a truck from the future!” posted an individual.

Another joked, “The truck of all times.”

“I feel bad for whatever the truck hit,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “It happens to almost everyone the first time you get into a Tesla. Until you’ve driven an EV, you truly don’t know what acceleration really means.”