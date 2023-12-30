Tesla Cybertruck crashes into Toyota Corolla's front end in a head-on collision | Watch

Tesla's recently launched stainless steel Cybertruck left a Toyota Corolla crumpled on the roadside as it collided head-on with the car, crushing its front end in Palo Alto, California. Tesla's recently launched stainless steel Cybertruck left a Toyota Corolla crumpled on the roadside as it collided head-on with the car, crushing its front end in Palo Alto, California.

As per a Reddit post, that showed the photos of the accident, the Toyota's front end was destroyed with the sedan’s side airbags deployed as it rested on the side of the road with its hood popped open and a headlight dangling, shown in a photo.

Luckily, the 17-year-old driver is safe, told The Post.

On the contrary, the Cybertruck was completely unphased by the collision, though its front end wasn't completely visible as it straddled the yellow line on a two-lane road.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the accident sharing that an accident report showed the Cybertruck was carrying three people in their 30s at the time of the incident.

As per the report, the Musk-made SUV wasn't in self-driving mode.

CHP units responded to the two-vehicle accident around 2:05 p.m. local time Thursday.

The Toyota, driven by a 17-year-old at an “unknown speed, … turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder,” read the report.

“The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck travelling north on SR-35,” it added.

The only injury noted was a “suspected minor injury” to the Cybertruck driver, though he declined medical transportation.

A dashcam footage shared on YouTube showed the accident's footage which took place on Skyline Boulevard.

Safety experts have expressed concerns about the damage the Cybertruck’s steel structure and sharp design could cause in a crash since Tesla’s Nov. 30 launch event was livestreamed from its factory in Austin, Texas. The truck’s cold-rolled, stainless-steel body panels were lauded for their ability to absorb impact during an accident.

Earlier this month, six professors and officials who viewed videos of crash tests conducted by Tesla warned that the electric pickup truck’s stiff exoskeleton could hurt pedestrians and cyclists and damage other vehicles on roads.