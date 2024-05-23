Elon Musk reacts to baseball coach’s ‘worst' X feature post: ‘I love Twitter, but…’

Xan Barksdale, a basketball coach and former professional catcher, took to X to ask Elon Musk a question. In his post, he shared that despite loving the microblogging platform, there is one feature on X that he thinks is the "worst." His post went viral and gained attention from many, including Elon Musk. The tech billionaire replied to the post, confirming that the company is working towards fixing the issue mentioned by Barksdale. Elon Musk's reply to a baseball coach's X post on the microblogging platform's "worst feature" has gone viral. (REUTERS)

“Hey Elon Musk, I love Twitter, but the worst feature by far is that every time I open the app I see a tweet that looks interesting then the feed refreshes and I can’t ever find it again. I can’t be the only person this happens to, right!?”Barksdale wrote.

Elon Musk commented on the post, “Yeah, we’re fixing this so you can scroll back to see interesting posts.” In response, Barksdale shared, “Thanks!PS: You replying to this tweet just made my day!”

Take a look at the X exchange here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gone viral, with over 1.4 million views. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did X users say about this post?

“I’m pretty sure that is a feature, not a bug,” posted an X user.

“Yep. Happens all the time… and then when it refreshes (as it does constantly) I see the same 2-3 tweets all day long,” shared another.

“I agree 1000% we need a back button like web browsers have,” expressed a third.

“You have to quickly move your finger and hold it down; otherwise, it’s forever lost in the matrix,” commented a fourth.

“Sometimes, I remember keywords in the tweet, and I'll do a search and be able to find them again,” wrote a fifth.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 and subsequently changed its name to X. He also changed the iconic bird logo of the platform into X. In a recent tweet, the tech billionaire informed everyone of the platform’s complete domain transition from twitter.com to x.com.

What are your thoughts on this post on a feature of X? Do you face the same problem while using the microblogging platform?