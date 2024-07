Former first lady Melania Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, alongside her husband, Donald Trump, in a long time. Former first lady Melania Trump attends the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)

She was spotted entering the VIP box following Eric Trump's speech.

