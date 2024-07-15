Russia blames Biden administration for Trump's assassination attempt, accusing…

Just hours after the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the Kremlin has pointed fingers at the Biden administration, accusing they made an “atmosphere” that led to the “the attempt to eliminate and assassinate Trump”, per Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with senior editors from international news agencies at Lakhta Centre business tower in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 5, 2024. Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Pool via REUTER(via REUTERS)

The attack, which took place on Saturday, resulted in the death of two people, including the shooter, and left two others critically injured. Trump sustained a minor injury to his ear from a bullet but was otherwise unharmed. The bullet grazed the ear of the former prez by a centimetre.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, and investigations into his motives are ongoing. But they said, “at present, we have not identified an ideology associated with the subject.”

Russia does not believe ‘current authorities’ were involved in the assassination attempt, but…

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the situation, stating, “We do not believe that the attempt to eliminate and assassinate Trump was organized by the current authorities. But the atmosphere around candidate Trump ... provoked what America is confronting today.”

The U.S.-Russia relationship has become increasingly strained following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Trump has consistently called for an end to the war and has shown a willingness to weaken American ties with NATO, a stance that contrasts sharply with the Biden administration’s policies.

Peskov elaborated on his views by saying, “After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena - using first legal tools, the courts, prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate - it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger.”

However, Joe Biden condemned the assassination attempt and violence on Sunday: “There is no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation, everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not America, and we cannot allow this to happen.”

The POTUS also told the New York Post, “My fellow Americans, I want to speak to you tonight about the need for us to lower the temperature in our politics and to remember that while we may disagree, we are not enemies.”

International community reacted swiftly to the news of the Trump assassination attempt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife expressed on X, “Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump.”

“We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the act of political violence. Trudeau expressed his dismay, stating, “It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Starmer shared his sentiments on X, saying he was “appalled” by the attempt on Trump’s life and extending his best wishes to the former president and his family. “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” extending same sentiment as Biden.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours.”