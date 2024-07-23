Kamala Harris has enough Democratic delegates to earn US presidential nomination

US Vice President Kamala Harris has received the support of enough Democratic delegates to win her party's presidential nomination. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024.(AFP)

Several state delegations met late Monday to confirm their support for Harris, including those in Texas and the vice president's home state of California.

According to an AP tally, Harris has so far garnered the support of at least 2,579 delegates, more than the 1,976 delegates needed to win on a first ballot.

California state Democratic Chairman Rusty Hicks said that 75% to 80% of the state’s delegation were on a call and they unanimously supported Harris.

Also Read | Kamala Harris to meet Israel's Netanyahu this week at White House

“I’ve not heard anyone mentioning or calling for any other candidate,” Hicks told AP. “Tonight’s vote was a momentous one.”

The development comes a day after US President Joe Biden, in an extraordinary decision, ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections.

Biden, 80, was under tremendous pressure after his debate performance against Donald Trump, 78, exposed age-related deficits and led to calls from party elders, elected representatives, donors and voters to make way for a younger candidate. After resisting for three weeks, Biden finally gave in to the pressure after seeing polls that showed there was no viable path for him to win.

Also Read | First poll after Biden's exit shows majority agree with his decision to step down

No other Democrat has so far announced their intent to seek the party’s nomination.

After receiving Biden's endorsement, Harris said that her intention was to earn and win the presidential nomination.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump,” Harris said.

She added that there were 107 days for the elections. “Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”