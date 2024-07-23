 Kamala Harris to meet Israel's Netanyahu this week at White House | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
Kamala Harris to meet Israel's Netanyahu this week at White House

Reuters |
Jul 23, 2024 04:38 AM IST

However, Harris will be unable to preside over Netanyahu's planned address to a joint session of Congress.

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week at the White House, an aide to Harris said on Monday.

Kamala Harris (AFP)
Kamala Harris (AFP)

Harris will be unable to preside over Netanyahu's planned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday because she is traveling to Indianapolis that day for a previously-scheduled event, her aide added.

News / World News / Kamala Harris to meet Israel's Netanyahu this week at White House
© 2024 HindustanTimes
