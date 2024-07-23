George Clooney may not back Kamala Harris because of THIS ‘Obama’ reason

Hollywood veteran George Clooney is reportedly upset with Barack and Michelle Obama because the Batman star was hoping that the former first lady would be the Democratic nominee once Joe Biden stepped down from the presidential race. Just weeks after headlining a record-breaking fundraiser for the president's reelection campaign, George Clooney wrote a New York Times opinion piece calling for Biden to end his bid. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

But Biden announced Kamala Harris as the party's nominee, much to the dismay of Clooney and others in Hollywood. And the Ticket to Paradise actor will not vouch for the vice president.

Biden announced, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris replied.

George Clooney wanted Michelle Obama to run, not Kamala Harris

Over the weekend, Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term and endorsed his running mate, Kamala Harris, to take his place. This decision did not sit well with Clooney and the Hollywood establishment.

Clooney, who previously stated that Biden should step down following his poor debate performance against Donald Trump earlier this month, had hoped for a different outcome.

The Batman star told in his New York Times dammning op-ed “the one battle” Biden "cannot win is the fight against time.”

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” he said, and asked him to “step down.”

Clooney envisioned someone like Michelle Obama stepping into the race. However, Michelle Obama has firmly stated that she has no interest in returning to the White House, having already experienced that chapter of her life.

But, for Clooney the last thing he wants to see is Trump sitting at Oval.