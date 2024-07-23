Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu holds prayers for her success in 2024 US Presidential race

As Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democratic frontrunner for the US Presidential election, moves closer to filing her formal nomination, her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu is holding special prayers for her success. The residents of Painganadu-Thulasendrapuram, the village from which Kamala Harris’ grandfather hailed, are conducting special prayers at the Dharma Sastha Temple. These prayers will continue until she formally files her nomination for the November 5 election. US President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections.

The village in Tiruvarur district, 350 km away from Chennai, conducted a special pooja between 9:30 and 10:00 am on Monday, and it is likely to be held every day until the Democratic party officially announces its candidate for the US Presidential run, reported Deccan Herald.

“We are very happy that the granddaughter of P V Gopalan, Kamala Harris, is likely to be the US Presidential nominee. We organised special poojas to pray that she is able to get the nomination and eventually triumph against Donald Trump,” Deccan Herald quoted a resident of the village, Rajesh, as saying.

The outlet also quoted Anand, another resident of the village: “We are very happy and hopeful that Kamala Harris will be chosen by the Democrats as their presidential nominee. We prayed before our temple deity who is very powerful.”

In 2021, when Harris became the first woman Vice President of the United States, the residents of her ancestral village rejoiced with fervour. They celebrated the historic feat by burning crackers, drawing rangolis in front of their homes, holding posters and conducting mass feeding programs.

Biden and Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States in 2021. By her side, her husband Doug Emhoff has also made history, becoming America’s first second gentleman.