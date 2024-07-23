Kamala Harris and viral coconut tree memes are back as Indian-origin leader begins US presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured support from the Democratic Party to become their presidential nominee and will formally accept her nomination soon. She recently kicked off her first full day of campaigning for the presidential nomination, aiming to win the November 5 election. Amidst this, several videos have surfaced of Kamala Harris saying, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” Many people are posting coconut and coconut tree emojis, with some even sharing pictures of themselves climbing coconut trees. US Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept her nomination for the presidential run soon. (Screengrab)

But how did it become an internet-famous meme, and why is everyone talking about it?

The meme originates from Harris’s speech in 2023 at the swearing-in ceremony of commissioners for the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

She said, “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’ You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Take a look at the speech here:

Although supporters of Kamala Harris are using the viral coconut meme and jokes online, the meme is very controversial. According to reports, cybersecurity lawyer Isvari Maranwe shared a video on TikTok explaining that the term “coconut”, which has become synonymous with Harris, has been used in a discriminatory way against Indian Americans.

Harris hasn’t commented yet on the viral meme that stemmed from her speech.

Harris’ nomination comes a day after US President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections.