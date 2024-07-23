Mallika Sherawat's old 'Kamala Harris could be US President' tweet resurfaces, fans say ‘she was spot on’

US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential election race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris has been a topic of discussion on social media. Amid buzz around Kamala, a 2009 tweet of actor Mallika Sherawat about the US politician has resurfaced and many are loving the 'blast from the past'. Also read | Internet reacts to Mallika Sherawat's 'iconic' Cannes Film Festival looks over the years: She was way ahead of her time Twitter reacts to Mallika Sherawat's old tweet about Kamala Harris.

Mallika Sherawat's 'spot on' prediction about Kamala

On June 23, 2009, Mallika, who had moved to the US years ago, tweeted, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!"

Reacting to her old tweet, an X user wrote on Monday, "15 years ago..." Another said, "Mallika was spot on..." A person wrote about Mallika's old tweet, "Who is here in 2024?" Someone also tweeted, “Blast from the past!”

Mallika Sherawat tweeted about Kamala Harris back in 2009.

Mallika's move to the US

In 2022, Mallika opened up about her decision to quit Bollywood and leave for the US to ‘explore other horizons’. The actor – who had made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Murder in 2004, and went on to work in several films – had told ETimes that her decision was ‘fruitful’ as she ‘met the then US President Barack Obama twice’, worked on a music video with singer Bruno Mars, and featured in an independent film, titled Politics of Love.

Meanwhile, with US President Joe Biden announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 election, the internet's gaze has turned to Vice President Kamala Harris. She is at the top of the list of potential contenders to replace Joe on the Democratic Party ticket, thanks to the heaps of endorsements she’s earned since the announcement — including from the outgoing President himself.