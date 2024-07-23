Beyonce gave Kamala Harris permission to use her song Freedom for US presidential campaign: Report

A day after US President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris was on the campaign trail. On Monday, she made her first public appearance since Joe endorsed her candidacy, and walked out to Beyonce’s Freedom. As per a report by CNN, Kamala's team got approval from Beyonce’s representatives to use the song throughout her presidential campaign. Also read: Beyonce reigns supreme on Renaissance World Tour Beyonce's song Freedom was used by Kamala Harris in her campaign on Monday.

‘Beyonce gave quick approval to Kamala’

Per the report, Beyonce, who is known for maintaining strict clearance guidelines around her music, 'gave quick approval to Kamala's campaign when they sought permission to use Freedom on Monday' — just hours before she walked out to the song, a source told the media outlet.

On Monday night at her campaign headquarters, Kamala walked out to the following lyrics: “Freedom, Freedom / Where are you? / ‘Cause I need freedom, too / I break chains all by myself / Won’t let my freedom rot in hell / Hey! I’ma keep running / ‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

While Beyonce has not officially endorsed Kamala Harris since Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term, granting her permission to use Freedom as a campaign song indicates that the politician has the singer's support. Neither the Kamala campaign nor a representative for Beyonce, who has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates, have officially said anything related to the matter yet.

Beyonce's mom endorses Kamala Harris

However, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, endorsed Kamala on Sunday, shortly after Joe’s announcement. “New, youthful, sharp energy!!!!” she posted on Instagram with a photo of herself alongside Kamala. She added, “Putting personal ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go."

Beyonce's history with Democrats

In 2013, she sang the US national anthem at the inauguration of President Barack Obama. In 2016, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z headlined a pre-election concert for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. “I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless,” Beyonce said at the time. “And that’s why I am with her.” In 2020, Beyoncé endorsed Joe Biden-Kamala Harris.