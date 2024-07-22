Barack Obama praises Joe Biden's ‘deep empathy’ but does not endorse Kamala Harris, says Dems will pick…

After Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Barack Obama did not endorse Kamala Harris but instead said Democrats would choose an unnamed “outstanding nominee.” “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” Obama said in a statement, in part. Barack Obama praises Joe Biden's ‘deep empathy’ but does not endorse Kamala Harris (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP, photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

He added, “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August,” Obama continued. “And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.”

Barack Obama praises Joe Biden’s ‘deep empathy and hard-earned resilience’

Obama also praised Biden for his “deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts.” “Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best — a country committed to old-fashioned values like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, rule of law, and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life,” Obama said.

In conclusion, the former president wrote, “For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”

Biden ended his candidacy amid mounting pressure to resign. It comes as a surprise to his supporters as until now, he had maintained that he would keep fighting and even vowed to return for a second debate against Donald Trump.