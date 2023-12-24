close_game
News / World News / Us News / 'Are y'all done yet?': Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens amid trolling

'Are y'all done yet?': Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens amid trolling

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 24, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Amid the online chatter, Simone Biles also posted a photo of a confused child on Twitter, asking, “Are y'all done yet?”

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, stirred up some buzz with comments during a podcast interview where he claimed he was the "catch" in their relationship. Despite the media frenzy, the couple seems unfazed. “I always say that the men are the catch,” said Jonathan Owens.

Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 8, 2023 Gold medallist Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the floor exercise at the women's apparatus finals.(REUTERS)
Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 8, 2023 Gold medallist Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the floor exercise at the women's apparatus finals.(REUTERS)

Simone Biles, a gymnast with multiple Olympic and World Championship medals, responded playfully by sharing a wedding photo on Instagram captioned "Mood." Owens, an NFL safety for the Green Bay Packers, posted another picture from their wedding and wrote, "Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽.” Biles wrote, "🤞🏾💋 for life," on the photo posted by Owens and also shared the same on her Instagram story.



Owens' comments sparked criticism, particularly when he mentioned not knowing Biles before they met. Fans took to social media, with some calling the interview embarrassing and questioning Biles' acceptance of his statements.

“The interview with Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens is SO embarrassing. I can’t believe she let him talk about their relationship like that 🚩🚩,” wrote one user

Despite the backlash, supporters noted Biles' public defense of Owens and emphasized that the couple is entitled to joke about their relationship. "People don’t have to like what he said, but to put down their relationship WHEN SHE HERSELF doesn’t have a problem with it… maybe just let them live and judge in silence if you must," another one wrote on X. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been together since August 2020.

Who is Jonathan Owens?

Owens, an NFL safety, entered the league as an undrafted free agent and gained attention with the Houston Texans in 2020. As of Week 15, he boasts 210 tackles, two sacks, six pass deflections, and one defensive touchdown in his NFL career.

